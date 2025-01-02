Watson praises Konstas’ Test debut and backs Kohli for Champions Trophy revival

New Delhi, Jan 2 Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has heaped praise on Sam Konstas for his electrifying debut in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series while also voicing his support for Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Konstas, the 19-year-old, took the cricketing world by storm with his audacious display in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Konstas smashed a quickfire 60 off 65 balls on the opening day, showcasing unconventional shots like scoops against India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

However, his fiery demeanour wasn’t restricted to the bat as he clashed with Kohli during a heated exchange, that attracted a fine for the latter for

a shoulder barge.

Watson, who has mentored Konstas, admitted that the youngster’s aggressive approach and extroverted personality caught him off guard.

“Sam is usually quiet and reserved, a deep thinker. But what we saw on the field was a completely different side to him. He’s a natural showman who thrives on the big stage. He wasn’t overawed by the occasion and showed remarkable confidence,” Watson said during the ICC Champions Trophy Tour event.

Konstas’ boundary antics and under-the-helmet banter also got under the skin of Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, further solidifying his role as a disruptor.

The Australian camp is now preparing for Konstas’ maiden appearance at his home ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where he will become the youngest Australian to feature in a Test at the venue. The challenge ahead will also include two Tests in Sri Lanka under vastly different conditions.

“The second innings at Melbourne showed that teams are already adjusting to Sam’s game. India changed their field placements, and Bumrah dismissed him with an inducker,” Watson noted. “This is where we’ll see Sam’s evolution - how he adapts to the best bowlers in the world. He has the gears and technical soundness to make quick adjustments.”

As the cricketing world gears up for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Watson turned his attention to India’s marquee players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have faced criticism for their recent performances in the ongoing Test series.

Watson dismissed concerns about their Test form impacting their Champions Trophy performance, highlighting their extraordinary ODI records.

"I don't think it (current poor form) will really play a part at all with Rohit Sharma and Virat's impact in one-day cricket. It's going to be different conditions where they're playing in Dubai. One-day cricket does really free them both as well,” said Watson.

"Kohli is an absolute master of one-day cricket...Yes, he's a master of all formats, but especially ODIs. You see his extraordinary numbers over a long period of time, averaging around 57 and a strike rate of 93 over a long period of time. It's crazy to think of the control that he has over his innings...We'll see that again in the Champions Trophy. Rohit, like we saw in the one-day World Cup (2023), when he was at his very best, he was taking on the game," Watson added.

The Champions Trophy has already sparked discussions due to the unique ‘hybrid’ hosting model. While Pakistan are the official host, India’s matches will be played at a neutral venue in Dubai due to political tensions. Watson expressed disappointment over the situation but emphasised the tournament’s significance.

“It’s unfortunate that India isn’t travelling to Pakistan. India-Pakistan games are iconic, especially in ICC events. However, the Champions Trophy itself is vital for keeping ODI cricket alive amidst the dominance of Tests and T20 leagues,” Watson remarked.

He further highlighted the tournament’s role in bridging the gap between World Cups and ensuring the relevance of the 50-over format in the cricket calendar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor