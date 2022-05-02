We are definitely winning Gold: Bansi Lal University kabaddi captain Yogesh

The sports fans across India have been treated with fantastic kabaddi over the years and the game provided the same excitement at the Khelo India University Games 2021 here at the Jain University campus.

Post the Semi-final matches on Monday, a mouth-watering final clash between Chaudhary Bansi Lal University and the University of Kota has been set up much to the delight of the local fans. Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) defeated Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) 41-35 in the semis, while the University of Kota booked a place in the Final after defeating Dr C. V. Raman University 39-34.

When asked about their final clash against the University of Kota, CBLU Captain Yogesh Kumar didn't hold back in saying, "Gold toh hamara hi hai. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We have worked so hard and therefore we will definitely take the Gold. It feels really good to play at a high-level tournament like the Khelo India University Games. We are motivated to achieve something and take the Gold."

The 23-year-old also shared thoughts about his mother's impact on his life, "My mother has played a huge role in my life as my father passed away when I was two years old. I attain some income through tournaments and we also have income from our farm and that's how we are acquiring our needs. I have two elder brothers as well, who take care of our family. When I walk on the mat for the Final, I will keep my mother and coach in my mind."

Meanwhile, the Captain of the University of Kota kabaddi team - Ashish Badersa also felt confident about his team's chances, "It feels great to be in the Final. We are quite confident about our abilities ahead of the Final. Our team has played really well. The teams competed well in the tournament and it was tough to reach the summit clash. As a Captain, I am really happy with the side's performance."

It hasn't been an easy year for the University of Kota Captain. Before taking the mat in the Final, Badersa will certainly have his father on his mind, "My father passed away last year due to a heart problem. He used to work as a peon in a school. However, we still receive my father's salary and that's how we are running our home. It's been difficult post my father's passing, but we have enough support from my uncle and aunt."

The Chaudhary Bansi Lal University will take on the University of Kota in the Final of the Men's kabaddi competition at the Khelo India University Games 2021 on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

