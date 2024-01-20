We are desperate to come back with something, says Neil Brand on SA’s Test tour of NZ

Johannesburg, Jan 20 With South Africa’s weakened Test squad set to leave for the two-match Test tour of New Zealand due to first-choice players playing in SA20, captain Neil Brand said his team is desperate to come back home after achieving something on the tour.

Apart from opener Brand, who led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A in November 2023, batter Raynard van Tonder, all-rounders Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, seam bowler Tshepo Moreki, spinner Shaun von Berg and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin are the other uncapped members of the South Africa Test side.

"Initially you are like - 'Wow, is this actually happening,' and then you realise it's going to become a thing. This tour has been spoken about a lot in the media. People have written us off but we are still wearing the Proteas badge."

"We are desperate to come back with something. There's always pressure, but there's also a lot of pride that comes with wearing this shirt. We don't want to let our country down. We want to perform," Brand was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

He also revealed that he spoke to recently-retired former South Africa captain Dean Elgar over leading the Test side in New Zealand. "Playing at the (Centurion-based) Titans makes you tough, especially opening the batting. Over the last few years batting with Dean, I have learnt how to constantly score runs in tough situations."

"I have spoken to Dean and Albie Morkel but I don't want to speak to too many people and change the way I captain. I am not really someone that will ask questions. I am someone that will visualise and see how people are doing things. I have been in the Titans for five years now with some amazing captains and I am a very deep thinker about the game so I am always analysing their decision making."

The capped players in the South Africa Test side include batters David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Zubayr Hamza and Khaya Zondo. Fast-bowling pair of Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson, as well as spinner Dane Piedt will be key capped players in the bowling department.

"I have to give Shuks ([head coach Shukri Conrad) a lot of credit for planning that A series. I am the only player from the Titans, so going into that series, I was captain and I didn't know anyone personally."

"After those three games, our team cohesion was awesome. We are going to go out there and give it our best shot. It's good going to New Zealand as underdogs. We are just using that as motivation," concluded Brand.

South Africa will kick off the New Zealand tour with a warm-up match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University from January 29-31. It will be followed by two Tests against New Zealand on February 4-8 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and February 13-17 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

