We are sticking to our plan and its yielding results: Telugu Yoddhas coach Sumit Bhatia

Riding on the back of a thumping 38-point win over the Rajasthan Warriors and creating a record in the Ultimate Kho-Kho League by becoming the first team to cross 80 points by inflicting two 'All-Outs' in a single game, the Telugu Yoddhas are aiming to continue their winning run against the Mumbai Khiladis on Tuesday.

The Telugu Yoddhas, who are on nine points and are placed second in the league standings, while the Mumbai Khiladis with a solitary victory and are in fifth with three points.

The match will be broadcast live & exclusive on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streamed on the Sony Liv platform from 7:30 PM onwards.

Beginning their campaign on a positive note, the Telugu Yoddhas showcased a balance game of attack and defence against the Rajasthan Warriors. The Mumbai Khiladis, who will be locking horns with the Telugu Yoddhas for the first time, will have a lot to prove, given their 45-65 defeat against the Chennai Quick Guns in their previous encounter. The Telugu Yoddhas will also ride heavily on the confidence of their 38-point win.

Deepak Madhav, twice winner of the 'Best Defender' award in three games, could be a possible threat to Mumbai, whilst Arun Gunki (all-rounder) and Avdhut Patil (defender) are also consistently upsetting their attackers with their acrobatic skills. The Mumbai Khiladis will have to have a plan of this strength on both fronts of the Telugu Yoddhas as they hunt for their second win of the inaugural season.

Ahead of the match, Sumit Bhatia, Head Coach, Telugu Yoddhas said, "Our last match against Rajasthan Warriors has definitely given more confidence. I am very much delighted with my team's performance. We are sticking to our plan and it's giving us some good results and we will continue to do the same in our upcoming matches".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor