"We didn't perform at our best in Brazil," says Mercedes-AMG F1 team principal Toto Wolff

Nevada [US], November 14 : Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 19 at LA Street Circuit, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff said that the previous race in Brazil was their most difficult weekend of the season.

Speaking at the team's Las Vegas GP preview, Wolff said that the Silver Arrows did not perform well at the Brazilian GP after a promising start in the US and Mexico.

However, the Mercedes team principal said that they understand their mistakes and can explain their performance loss to the field.

"Brazil was probably our most difficult weekend of the season. After promising performances in the US and Mexico, we didn't perform at our best in Brazil. We have been hard at work to identify the wrong turn we took with the set-up; we have done that. We understand our mistakes and can explain our performance loss to the field," Wolff said as quoted by SkySports.

Talking about the upcoming race in Las Vegas, he added that they have prepared the best they can.

He added that they will be racing at night when the ambient and track temperatures will likely be in the single digits.

Wolff accepted that the upcoming Grand Prix will be a tough challenge but they are looking forward to taking it on.

"We have prepared the best we can, using the limited information we have, and there are some unique characteristics we can anticipate. The schedule is offset compared to other races. We'll be running at night, where ambient and track temperatures will likely be in the single digits. Plus, the track layout itself is unusual with many slow corners but long straights. It's going to be a big challenge for us all and we're looking forward to taking it on," he added.

In the previous race in Brazil, the two Mercedes drivers finished in the eighth and 15th place which is considered as their most disappointing performance of the season.

Mercedes could not make a mark in the 2023 season of Formula One. The Silver Arrows stand in second place on the Constructors standings with 382 points. They have a 400-point difference with RedBull who are holding the top spot and have already won the constructors championship.

