We grew together over the last 9 years: Pant bids farewell to Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, Nov 26 India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday expressed gratitude and thanked his former IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for the amazing memories over the years.

Pant was part of the Delhi franchise since debuting in the tournament in 2016. He went on to represent the franchise in eight seasons after missing the 2023 edition due to injuries suffered in the car crash. In 111 matches for Delhi, Pant amassed 3,284 runs including a century and 18 half-centuries. He was made captain of the side in the 2021 season.

However, things turned different ahead of the IPL auction as he was not part of the retention list and went to the auction. As expected, Pant shattered all the records and was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping Rs 27 crore, becoming the most expensive player in the tournament's history.

Delhi Capitals exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card for their former captain in the auction, but LSG pushed the bid to Rs 27 crore from Rs 20.75 to acquire their potential captain. Delhi failed to match the price and Pant was secured by LSg in a record-breaking deal.

"Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," Pant wrote in a farewell note on social media.

Pant also thanked his fans and supporters for standing by him during the difficult times and making the journey special for him.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans.. You've embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life.

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor