"We have a lot of work to do": Haas F1 team driver Nico Hulkenberg

Montreal [Canada], June 23 : Haas F1 team driver Nico Hulkenberg went through a rough patch in the Canadian Grand Prix last Sunday, finishing the race in the 15th position.

Speaking on the official website of Formula 1, Nico Hulkenberg said, "We have a lot of work to do on long-run pace and tyre consistency."

Nico Hulkenberg performed well in the qualifying as he finished second. But he was later charged with a three-place grid penalty as stewards found him guilty of committing a violation under red flags during qualifying.

The race didn't go too well for him as well as he finished in the 15th position and failed to score a point for Haas.

Hulkenberg said, "You always obviously hope for the best so that it's better than what you had in the previous race, but it just confirms once again that we have a lot of work to do on long-run pace and tyre consistency because that's really killing our Sundays."

He added, "It was a one-way street in the wrong direction today, admitted Hulkenberg post-race. It was, to some extent, expected."

Hulkenberg said, "Of course, that wasn't great," he said, acknowledging his lack of FP2 running. "Maybe there's a little bit of performance there that we couldn't extract because of that reason. But, still, I think it looks like, or felt like, we're a long way away. I think we're looking for more than just a practice session."

Hulkenberg's teammate Kevin Magnussen also had a difficult time in the race, as he started the race in the 13th position but finished 17th.

Kevin Magnussen said, "We were just lacking pace compared to where we want to be, and struggling with tyres again - at least more than the others", as per the official website of Formula 1.

He added, "A tough one again. I think the car over one lap has really good pace, we've shown that several times this year. But we need to work hard to try and keep that strength for Sunday."

