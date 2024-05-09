"We have to improve our timing": Indian men's 4x400m relay team member Rajiv Arokia

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Rajiv Arokia, a member of the Indian men's 4x400m relay team that booked a Paris 2024 Olympics berth, said they are satisfied with the performance in qualifiers but the team need to improve timing and try their best to secure a medal in the Summer Games.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team, which includes Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, finished second in their heat with a combined time of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds, trailing only the USA (2:59.95) at the World Athletics Relays held in the Bahamas to secure place in Paris.

The men's team was unable to complete the first-round qualifying heat after Rajesh Ramesh, the second-leg runner, withdrew due to cramps halfway through. Arokia Rajiv came into the team in place of the injured Ramesh.

Despite making the Paris cut, Arokia said his team needed to improve their timing and try their best for a medal in the 2024 Olympics.

"We are all very happy. We will face a tough competition ahead. We are satisfied with our performance (in Qualifiers) but we have to improve our timing. We are trying our best to secure a medal in the Olympics," Arokia told ANI.

Earlier, the relay team comprising Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:29.35 to finish second at the World Athletics Relays held here at Nassau, Bahamas to earn a ticket to the Paris Games.

On qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Women's 4 X 400-meter relay Team member Prachi said "We have qualified for the Olympics, we are very happy. I want to thank the Govt, Sports Authority of India, and Athletics Federation of India for taking us to the Bahamas a month early to adapt to the situation since there is a time difference of 8-9 hours..."

The athletics events of the Paris Olympics will start on August 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor