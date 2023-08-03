"We need everybody onboard," says new Alpine F1 Team Interim Principal Bruno Famin

Spa [Belgium], August 3 : Over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, it was confirmed by Alpine that Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane would be leaving the operation, with Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry making the switch to Williams. Alpine appointed new Interim Team Principal Bruno Famin, after the appointment, he said he needs everybody onboard.

Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsports, is set to assume the role of Interim Team Principal from the Dutch Grand Prix. He will work alongside new CEO Philippe Krief, with Laurent Rossi recently moved to “special projects”.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Bruno Famin said, “Job number one is to talk to the staff, to all the people on the staff, to share what is going on, to explain what is going on, and to make sure that everybody’s onboard. We need all the energies, we need everybody onboard."

He added, “Of course, for all the guys, it’s a bit difficult to get all the information. I’m going to Enstone to share this information, the explanation, to answer questions, with all the staff in Enstone.”

Bruno Famin said, “There is no timeline, because I think we need to assess really what is the situation. We will not wait for the full assessments for moving things, because we need to improve from one race to another, step by step."

The Frenchman said, “What I would like to introduce is constant improvement in the team. For example, you mentioned Pat, Matt Harman is doing a very good job. I fully trust Matt, he’s managing the full technical team, then there is no hurry in replacing anybody on the technical side."

“On the sporting side, I fully trust as well Julian Rouse. I think he has very good ideas. I’m going to share with the staff, that’s why I cannot comment on it now here."

While concluding he said, “As far as the Team Principal function is concerned, for the time being I’m going to do it, I will think about it, and I will decide. But there is no hurry, we can manage it.”

