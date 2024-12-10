We want to win everything, says Odegaard on Arsenal’s unwavering ambition

London, Dec 1 Arsenal’s hunt for their first Premier League title since 2004 has hit major roadblocks in recent weeks as the side sits in third place, six points behind league leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand, as the side is marred with injuries.

Ahead of the Gunners UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday (IST), club captain Martin Odegaard faced the media and was insistent on his team’s mentality claiming they want to win all the titles they are competing for.

"If you do that then everyone will remember you because you write history and I think that's the feeling from everyone in the squad and the team. We want to do something really special. We want to win everything basically - that's the mindset of everyone. We want to win trophies, we want to win every time we play and we all share that mindset. We want to win and make sure the trophies come to the club," said Odegaard in a press conference.

Arsenal’s game against Monaco is an important one for the North London side as they will be looking to seal a top-eight birth, which guarantees a direct qualification to the Round of 16, in their final three games of the League stage.

The Gunners have been pipped by Manchester City for the League title two seasons in a row but Odegaard believes his side has learnt lessons from harrowingly missing out on the title. "That's the feeling in the squad. Everyone believes so much in what we are doing and we have confidence in everything we do as a team. Last year we learned a few good lessons - we wanted to go all the way and we didn't. We have to take those lessons and make sure we get better and learn from it," he added.

The Gunners have not scored from open play in their last two outings having scored three goals from set-pieces against Manchester United and Fulham. Mikel Arteta also chimed in at the Press conference when asked about the need to create more goal-scoring opportunities. "We want to create more from every angle and from set pieces as well we could have created more, we should have scored another one or two. We are always trying to evolve and be better," said Arteta.

