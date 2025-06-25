We were lacking the decisive momentum to score a goal: Neuer on Bayern's loss to Benfica

Charlotte, June 25 After Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 loss against SL Benfica to finish second in Group C of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer admitted that the German giants were lacking the decisive momentum in the match to score a goal and didn't show the same intensity in the first half as they did in the second.

Bayern dominated possession in the first half, but the German side struggled to create chances. SL Benfica grabbed the early lead on Andreas Schjelderup's first-half strike and got crucial second-half saves by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. Despite a strong second-half performance, Vincent Kompany's team was forced to concede defeat in Charlotte.

"Our mistake was we didn't show the same intensity in the first half as we did in the second. We just weren't present enough. Obviously, we failed to score from several opportunities, and the goalkeeper did a great job as well. We were lacking the decisive momentum to score a goal today. We definitely have to analyse the first half critically.

"However, what we showed in the second half, that was Bayern Munich. That's the way we want to play. You have to take the circumstances into consideration. It was brutally hot today. Of course, we all play in the same conditions, so we don't want to look for excuses.

With the victory, Benfica finish as Group C winners and will meet the Group D runners-up Chelsea in Charlotte on June 28, while Bayern’s slip-up sets up a Round of 16 showdown with Brazilian side CR Flamengo, who have taken the tournament by storm, in Miami on June 29.

"Now, we’re going into the knockout stages as group runners-up. Looking at the second half today, we feel positive going forward. If we can create these kinds of chances for 90 minutes in the next game, I'm convinced we will be successful.

“We need to start with intensity in our next game with Flamengo. Honestly, I'm feeling positive because of the second half and what we achieved with our team, how we created the chances. If we can go 90 minutes with this tempo and how we created our chances, I feel positive for the tournament," said Neuer.

