We will build on what Gareth Southgate built: Thomas Tuchel

London, Oct 16 Thomas Tuchel’s historic appointment as England head coach follows a eight-year tenure which saw Gareth Southgate lead the Three Lions to one of their most successful periods with two consecutive finals of the European Championship.

In his first press conference as England head coach, Tuchel emphasised that he does not plan to overhaul the team, rather he wants to use the identity built by the previous manager and plans on adding a little extra to help the team ‘get it over the line’ for what can be the side’s first major trophy in 58 years.

"Gareth Southgate and the FA did a fantastic job. Look at the results of the tournaments. The youth teams win titles and the women's team. We are there. The federation is there. We will build on what Gareth built and add a little extra to get it over the line,” Tuchel told reporters.

Southgate joined the team in 2016 after they had suffered an embarrassing defeat against Iceland in the Round of 16 at the 2016 Euros. Under his regime, England became one of the best defensive setups in the world and although his 102 game tenure ended without a trophy, he will be remembered as one of the best managers in the country’s history with two Euro finals appearances and one semi-final appearance in the 2018 World Cup and stepped down from his position after the loss against Spain in the finals of the 2024 Euros.

Tuchel’s appointment comes along with a lot of scrutiny by the English media and supporters as he will become only third foreign head coach, after late Sven-Goran Eriksson from Sweden and Italy’s Fabio Capello, to assume the position.

"I am sorry I have a German passport. Maybe these supporters felt my passion for the Premier League and the country, how I love to live here and work here. Hopefully, I can convince them and show them how I am proud to be the England manager. I am proud,” he added.

