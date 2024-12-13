Weight Loss Secrets by Dave Bautista: 55-Year-Old WWE Star Lost 100 Pounds

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista lost 100 pounds of body weight, which has left his fans in awe moment. 55-year-old wrestler looks slimmer, which is unrecognisable as his drastic change in muscular body shocked many. He modelled his new body shape for his latest Hollywood movie, The Killer's Game.

Know for his muscular and bulky look as a WWE star, Bautista started cutting body muscle for his movie roles, he said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet to promote his new movie. According to the TOI report, he said he's probably at his lightest weight at 240 pounds, and the heaviest he has ever been was 370 pounds, which means there is a difference of 130 pounds between his heaviest and lightest version.

Dave Bautista tells me he’s trimmed down to 240lbs 💪 pic.twitter.com/FMULSqgYmA — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 28, 2024

While speaking at the show with Chris Van Vliet in an interview, he said he's getting super trimmed, and this is his lightest weight since he was 19 years old. His weight was 370 pounds. Bautista said through his wrestling career, he has been about 290 pounds.

Talking about his weight loss journey earlier in an episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Bautista revealed how he turned to jiu-jitsu to get fit. He said he put on all this weight for Knock at the Cabin. "I was really big, like over 300 lbs," he added.

"I was struggling to lose the weight, so I brought a trainer — my buddy Jason Manly — over to Budapest with me while I was filming Dune,” he said.

The former wrestler decided to lose weight to avoid being typecast in roles similar to Drax the Destroyer. He started fussing on weight loss post his retirement from wrestling in 2019 and beginning a new innings with a movie career.

Bautista revaled his diet, he said he was a vegetarian with eggs and fish added in for protein. The diet, he said, not only helped him shed and maintain his weight but also was helpful for his allergies and asthma. "Before I started this diet I suffered from asthma and allergies, and it was very difficult for me to lose weight," he told Men's Health last year.

Bautista, in his recent Youtube interview, revealed that he eats his dinner 3-4 hours before going to bed, a tip that all weight loss enthusiasts should take note of.