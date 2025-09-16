West Indies recall Chanderpaul, Athanaze; add rookie spinner for two-Test series in India

St. John's (Antigua), Sep 16 Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze are back as Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-member touring squad for the two-Test series against India, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2-14. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be the first away fixture for the Test team in the new cycle and the first Test tour of India since 2018.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, whose father Shivnarine scored centuries in three of the five Test matches on a tour of India in 2002, and rookie left-arm spinner Alick Athanaze are three changes from the squad which recently faced Australia.

Chanderpaul and Athanaze have been included to bolster the top order batting, while Pierre has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed a chart-topping 41 wickets at an average of 13.56, Cricket West Indies informed in a release on Tuesday.

The selection group has opted to rest Gudakesh Motie for this red-ball series, given the demands of the upcoming limited-overs schedule, the highlight being the ICC T20 World Cup in February and March of next year.

Head coach Daren Sammy welcomed the challenge of playing against one of the top-ranked teams on its home soil.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge, and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions,” said Sammy. “This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and the plans of the team.”

Sammy added, “The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order, given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions.”

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe underscored the thinking behind the squad selection: “Our approach to squad selection continues to be calculated and deliberate. We consider the opposition, the playing conditions, and the skill sets required to be successful against specific opposition.

"The inclusion of players has therefore been guided not only by their recent performances, but also by identifying who within our pool is best suited to deliver positive results on these surfaces, against this quality of opposition," he added.

"At the same time, we are conscious of building continuity and depth in our Test squad as we look to compete consistently throughout this World Test Championship cycle.”

The team will depart the Caribbean on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

West Indies squad for Test tour to India:

Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican (VC), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Team management unit: Head coach: Daren Sammy, Assistant coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer, Assistant coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul, Assistant coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith. Team manager: Rawl Lewis, Physiotherapist: Neil Barry. Strength & conditioning coach: Ronald Rogers, Massage therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne, Team analyst: Avenesh Seetaram. Media officer: Jerome Foster

Full tour schedule:

1st Test: October 2-6, 2025 -- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10-14, 2025 -- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

