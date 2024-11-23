"We've been working on our defensive strategies": UP Yoddhas coach ahead of clash against in-form Patna Pirates

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 : In a commanding display of skill and teamwork, UP Yoddhas delivered an outstanding performance against Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The match highlighted the exceptional contributions of Bhavani Rajput, who achieved a Super 10, and Hitesh, who secured a High 5 through his defensive prowess.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik was effusive in his praise of the team's display and said that his team's win against Tamil Thalaivas showed their true potential.

"This victory shows our true potential. Bhavani was exceptional today. Not only did he score crucial points for the team, but his energy and confidence also inspired everyone else on the mat. The turning point came when Keshav secured those two vital points," Malik was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

The defensive unit, spearheaded by Captain Sumit, proved to be instrumental in securing the victory. Sumit shared his insights on the team's performance and said that the team's defence set the tone of the game.

"Our defense set the tone from the start and remained intense throughout the game. We've been working on our defensive strategies and it's paying off," Sumit said in a press release.

A standout performance came from Hitesh, who demonstrated remarkable efficiency with 6 successful tackles out of 7 attempts. This defensive masterclass, combined with aggressive raiding, effectively neutralized the Tamil Thalaivas' offensive efforts.

Malik emphasized the collaborative nature of the victory, stating, "It wasn't just one individual; it was a complete team performance. Everyone, from the raiders to the defenders, worked in unison." He expressed confidence in the team's direction, adding, "This is the kind of display that shows we are ready to take on the challenges ahead."

The UP Yoddhas will look to maintain this momentum as they prepare for their next challenge against the Patna Pirates. The team's comprehensive victory serves as a strong foundation for their upcoming matches in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor