"What's your sport for today?": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays basketball in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 : After the inauguration of the Men's Hostel at Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru on Saturday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur showcased his basketball skills in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old cricketer-turned-politician posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he was seen showing his basketball skills and he captioned the post, "What's your sport for today? It's Basketball for me!"

During his visit at the SAI facility, Thakur tried his hand at basketball and took some gracefully accurate shots.

Union Sports Minister Thakur also played badminton and tried his hand at shooting after the inauguration of the Men's Hostel at Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru

Thakur stayed in the accommodation at SAI Bengaluru and took a tour of the facilities and ongoing training of the National Coaching Camp (NCC), National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and Khelo India Assessment Camp (Hockey). As part of the tour, Thakur interacted with the Athletes of NCC, NCOE, Coaches, Sports Scientists and Supporting Staff.

Union Sports Minister inaugurated the newly constructed two Hostel Buildings of 330 Bedded and 300 Bedded and 400m Synthetic Athletics Track.

While speaking to the press at the inauguration, the Union Sports Minister said that India has good talent but they don't get competitions to play. He added that the Federation and the State governments also have to play a crucial role to give them enough opportunities.

He added that SAI in Bengaluru has become a hub for the athletes to train and rehab. He added that SAI in Bengaluru developed in the last few years.

Anurag further added that players come to the SAI facility in Bengaluru for the assessment camps.

"The Government of India's facility of SAI in Bengaluru became a hub of training and rehab for the player. I think the facility has come up well in the last few years... On the other hand, if you see the Khelo India tournaments after the Kehlo India Youth Games, the players who have been selected for hockey come here for the assessment camps...," he added.

