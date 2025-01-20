Who is Himani Mor, Wife of Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra? Everything You Need to Know About the Tennis Player

India's renowned javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, surprised fans by announcing his marriage to Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The 27-year-old athlete shared images from his wedding on social media, which quickly went viral. Despite the significant milestone in his life, Chopra had kept the event low-key, making the reveal all the more unexpected when the photos were posted.

"Started a new chapter of life with my family," Neeraj shared in his post. "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," he added.

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏



नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani Mor is a former tennis player from Sonipat, Haryana. She played tennis during her college years at Miranda House, Delhi University. Himani later pursued Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana, and went on to earn an MBA in Sports and Fitness Administration/Management from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, USA. Currently, she is working towards a Master of Science at the Isenberg School of Management.

Himani serves as a graduate assistant at Amherst College in Massachusetts, where she is also the team manager for the women’s tennis team. Her responsibilities in this role include coaching, venue management, recruiting, networking, training, sports administration, and strategic planning, as per her LinkedIn profile. Additionally, she worked as a Business Development Executive from June to November 2022.

Last year, Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event, with a Gold in Tokyo 2020 and a Silver in Paris 2024, making him the only Indian to win two different Olympic medals.