Who Is Parvej Khan? All You Need to Know About the Indian Athlete Secure 1500m Final Spot in 2024 SEC Championships Relays

In the 2024 SEC Championships Relays, a total of 23 athletes participated. The Gators, represented by Parvej Khan and Joe Wester, secured first place. Khan's success continued as he qualified for the 1500m final event.

The 19-year-old clocked 3:44.98 in the 1500m qualifying event, earning his spot in the finals. A video of Khan's impressive sprint during the qualifying race has gone viral on social media.

Parvej and Joe secure spots in the 1500m Final

Khan's time of 3:44.98 was the top qualifying time in the field, while Wester earned a bid with a time of 3:46.62!

Notably, Joe Wester, another Indian athlete, also qualified for the final event, clocking 3:46.62 in the 1500m race. Both athletes represent the Gators from Florida at the NCAA Championships 2024.

This isn't the first time Khan has excelled. In January of the same year, he secured third place in the mile race at the Razorback Invitational in Fayettville, Texas, setting a new Indian indoor athletics record in the mile (1600m) with a time of 3:59.20.

Watch Sprint of Parvej Khan

Who Is Parvej Khan?

Parvej Khan is the son of a farmer and hails from Chahalka village in Haryana's Mewat district. Khan began running at a young age, inspired by his desire to prepare for army recruitment. Recognizing his talent, Khan sought better opportunities and moved to New Delhi at the age of 13.

After a year in Delhi, Khan, along with a few friends, shifted to Bhopal to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Under the guidance of coach Anupama Srivastava, Khan's career flourished.

He achieved notable success, winning gold in the 800m at the U-16 nationals in Mangalagiri in 2019, followed by a bronze at the U-18 Khelo India Games. In 2021, Khan won his first senior race, the 1500m at the Open National Championships in Warrangal.

In 2022, Khan reached new heights, securing gold in the 1500m at the National Games with a personal best of 3:40.89. Despite facing setbacks like a hairline fracture in early 2023, Khan persevered and continued to pursue his athletic career, ultimately paving the way for a collegiate career in the USA.