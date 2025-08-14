Who Is Vece Paes? Hockey Olympian and Father of Leander Paes Passes Away at 80

Dr Vece Paes, an Indian hockey player and the father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, passed away at the age of 80 in the early hours of Thursday, August 14. He was a bronze medalist at the 1972 Olympics. Vece's health deteriorated on Wednesday evening due to multiple organ failure and advised by doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Vece died in the early hours of Thursday. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and son Leander. He was born in April 1945 in Goa. During his time as a midfielder for the Indian Hockey Team, the young squad—consisting of players like Ashok Kumar (son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand) and veteran Harbinder Singh—secured a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The coach then was K.D. Singh, the captain of the 1952 Olympic-winning Indian hockey team, who was managed by two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt.

Meanwhile, Vece was not limited to hockey. He also showed his talent in cricket, football, and rugby sports. He was also appointed as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002. He is also an expert in sports medicine and used to deliver anti-doping education programmes with the Asian Cricket Council and the BCCI.

Dr. Vece Paes, a true sports icon, sadly passed away this morning. His achievements on and off the field inspired generations. As a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning team, he made India proud. His legacy will live on.#RIPVecePaes#HockeyIndiapic.twitter.com/6N0KMcey5G — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 14, 2025

"Dr. Vece Paes, a true sports icon, sadly passed away this morning. His achievements on and off the field inspired generations. As a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning team, he made India proud. His legacy will live on," Hockey India paid tribute to Paes in a X post.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Saddened by the demise of Dr Vece Paes, member of the bronze medal winning team at the 1972 Olympic Games. His contribution to hockey and sports medicine will be remembered. My condolences to his family, including Leander, his friends and the members of the many clubs of Kolkata he was associated with."