"Will be one of the toughest seasons of PKL": Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 : The Bengaluru Bulls, led by Pardeep Narwal and coached by the experienced Randhir Singh Sehrawat, secured their first win in a close contest against Dabang Delhi KC in their fifth match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11.

Recently, the Bengaluru Bulls staged a memorable comeback, defeating Dabang Delhi KC in grand style at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The Bulls clinched a thrilling victory with a score of 34-33.

"The win against Dabang Delhi KC has lifted the team's morale, bringing a new energy as we played cohesively. As a coach, I want to see my team perform like this every day, and Pardeep has been outstanding as captain," said Randhir Singh Sehrawat in a PKL press release.

"At first, our defence wasn't clicking, but after a few successful tackles, the team's morale improved significantly. My advice to the team is always to fight hard, give their all in the game, and push right till the end," he added.

Reflecting on the win, skipper Pardeep Narwal commented, "Since we hadn't won, the team was feeling low, but this victory has lifted spirits in the camp."

Ahead of their upcoming match against the Telugu Titans on Saturday, the coach remarked, "All the teams in PKL Season 11 are balanced and strong. This season promises to be one of the toughest yet, with no team dominating in a winning streak."

"Our preparations for the next game are underway, and I'm confident the Bengaluru Bulls will play well and give it their all," he concluded.

