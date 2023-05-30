Will discard our Olympic & World medals in Ganga, sit on hunger strike at India Gate, say wrestlers

New Delhi, May 30 Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the central government and said that they will discard their Olympic and World medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

The wrestlers further said that they will then sit on hunger strike at India Gate.

On Sunday, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi and several others were detained by Delhi police when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.

