Will not contest Rugby India elections from Himachal, says Rahul Bose amid fake domicile certificate allegations

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 : The President of Rugby India, Rahul Bose, has said that he will not be contesting the presidency as a candidate from Himachal Pradesh in the forthcoming Rugby India elections, amid allegations that he obtained a fake Himachal domicile certificate to gain an advantage.

The announcement follows after Diviya Kumari Jubbal, a member of the Jubbal royal family, accused Bose of using a fake certificate to manipulate the rugby elections for personal gain.

In a self-made video, Bose said, "The allegation is that I have obtained a domicile certificate from Himachal Pradesh so that I would be eligible to be sent up as a candidate from Himachal Pradesh for the post of President of Rugby India in the forthcoming Rugby India elections. I unequivocally state that I am not, and will not be, standing as a candidate from Himachal Pradesh for the forthcoming Rugby India elections. I hope this clarifies the matter."

"Another allegation is that I, as President of Rugby India, have prevailed upon the Rugby India Board to grant affiliation to a body in Himachal Pradesh that would, by suggestion, be amenable to putting me up as a candidate for President of Rugby India in the forthcoming Rugby India elections," Bose added.

Divya had raised questions about allegations over the Domicile certificate. She stated that Bose obtained a Himachal domicile certificate on 24 September 2025, which claimed he had been a resident of Kasauli for 16 years.

"Rahul Bose is originally from Mumbai and previously contested from Maharashtra. So how did he suddenly become Himachali? His Aadhaar and passport show Mumbai. We asked what had changed now?"

She alleges that the certificate was obtained to become eligible to contest the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) elections in Himachal. "He knew he could not get a nomination from Maharashtra this time. So he arranged a fake domicile to contest from Himachal."

Bose further said that these two issues are in court, so he'll wait for the court's decision. He trusts the judiciary and denies doing anything to harm rugby, saying he loves the sport and his country.

"The two issues, one, of granting affiliation to this body in Himachal Pradesh, and two, my obtaining a domicile certificate, are sub judice, and we will wait for the Honourable Court to decide. I have the highest faith and respect for the judiciary of our land. I love the sport. I love my country," Bose concluded.

