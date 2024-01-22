Will Pucovski cleared to resume batting after suffering head blow in Victoria second XI match

Melbourne, Jan 22 Right-handed batter Will Pucovski has been cleared to resume batting after passing a concussion test when he had to retire hurt due to being struck on the head during a Victoria second XI match on Monday.

At Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval on Monday, Pucovski had made 42 when he was struck on the helmet while trying to play a hook shot against South Australia pacer David Grant. He continued to bat in his innings after looking shaken up, but after facing four more balls he retired hurt. A while later, he was then given the go-ahead to resume batting.

“Pucovski passed a concussion test before batting in the nets where he was given the all clear to continue playing. He will be monitored through the day and the rest of the game,” said a statement from Cricket Victoria.

Pucovksi’s cricketing career has been marred by 10 previous concussions that have seen him play just one Test match for Australia, which came against India at the SCG during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2021. He made 62 in the match, but suffered a shoulder injury, which forced him to miss the Brisbane Test.

He has made a return to cricket in this Australian summer after suffering 11 concussions and taking leave from the game due to mental health reasons in October 2022, though the decision wasn’t related to concussions.

