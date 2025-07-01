"Will try getting 75-m plus throw at World Championships in my hometown": Paralympics double gold medalist Sumit Antil

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 1 : India's Paralympics double gold medalist Javelin thrower Sumit Antil expressed his desire to deliver the "best performance of his life" and perform a throw above 75-metres in front of his hometown crowd during the World Paraathletics Championships, which will be held in New Delhi.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will welcome athletes from over 100 countries and is poised to be the biggest para-sporting event hosted by India. The Jawaharlal Stadium will witness over 1,000 athletes in action during the Championships from September 27 to October 5. It will be the 12th edition of the competition. Among the stars featuring will be Sumit, who is a double gold medalist at the Paralympics in the F64 category and holds the world record with a throw of 73.29 m.

Speaking toin an interview facilitated by Sun Pharma as a part of their #SecondBirthDate initiative, Sumit said that his training is going on well, and he has some months in hand to work on his technique.

"Training is going very well. My next target is to win the World Para Athletics Championship, which is going to be held in Delhi in September. India is hosting such a big event for the first time. So, I will try to give the best performance of my life in my hometown. I will try to get 75-plus metre throws. I have three months to work on my technique. I will try to get a good outcome and give my best," said Sumit.

Speaking about his road accident that left him with a below-knee amputation and using a prosthetic leg, he hailed his doctors' efforts and risk-taking ability to make sure that his knee was not amputated.

"When I was hospitalised due to an accident, I got my below-knee amputation on the same day. I had an infection in my leg. So, I was watching how doctors were working hard to prevent the knee amputation. They could have amputated my knee."

"But they knew that a knee is a very important part of a person's life. It will help in walking or running. So, they worked hard on me at that time. They did my dressing three-four times a day. They took care of me and motivated me from time to time. I think that was a big step for doctors. Infection is a big thing in road accidents. If it becomes uncontrollable, it becomes a big problem for the patient," Sumit said.

"But they took that risk. The way they took care of me and gave their 100 per cent in that, I think that was a moment that I can never forget in my life," he concluded his point.

Having an aim to become a wrestler, Antil says that the feeling that he is a double Paralympic champion now sometimes does not sink in. He recalled how people wanted him to do a job and focus on studies, but he continued undeterred towards his sporting dreams.

He also said that, more than his achievements, the fact that his life story can give someone some inspiration and will to live is a massive thing for him.

"Whenever I am alone, I think about where I was going to be a wrestler and where I am a two-time Paralympic champion. I feel that I have worked hard for that. Coming out of the accident and going back to the ground and working out as a normal athlete. When I started, people used to give me advice and tell me to focus on my studies. I even got offers for jobs," he said.

"But I was stubborn. When I got a chance to join sports again, I wanted to make my career in sports. When it came to achievements... Achievements are a different thing. I feel that we are playing a role of inspiration in someone's life. When I receive messages on social media that 'I have got an amputation like you, but the way I see you and the way you do your activities, I am not disappointed at all. I will try to become like you," he added.

"I feel that it is a bigger thing for me. I know what a normal person feels at that time. He believes that it would have been better if he had died. But when you give hope to someone at that time, I feel that it is the biggest achievement. I feel that we are giving someone the will to live again. Although we have doctors and their families, when they watch our videos, we play a role in their lives," Sumit said.

He also mentioned that he feel blessed when he receive messages like that.

"I feel that it is the biggest thing. I feel that you are bringing a change in someone's life," he concluded.

Sumit also said that over the years, a "Paralympic movement" has started in India, with Indian contingent delivering brilliant performances in the 2020 Tokyo (19 medals) and 2024 Paris (29 medals).

"The way the media showed us, the way our honourable PM supported us, the way he spoke to us before we left, the way he invited us to a high-tea, and the way the media showed us, I feel that other differently-abled kids will also get a lot of inspiration in the future to join sports. That one day, we will achieve such a big achievement, and we will be in the media. We will meet the honourable PM and everyone else and play an inspirational role," he added.

Sumit also said that the athletes are working extremely hard, irrespective of the sport and category and there is improvement "day by day". He also expressed hope that results will be visible during the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

"Parathletics is doing very well. In the coming years, we will see results in LA. We are putting a lot of hope that parathletics or normal athletes or abled-body athletes can achieve good results. We will also try our best to do the best in Parathletics," he said.

"Our medals increase every year, I feel very good and at least I am very motivated about it. They are getting proper guidance, proper coaches, and everything is proper. I hope to get good results. The way the media is supporting is also a good thing for us," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor