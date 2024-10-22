Williamson out of 2nd Test against lndia as he continues rehabilitation: NZC

Christchurch, Oct 22 Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test match against India, as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Williamson, who suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka last month and was sidelined for their drought-breaking victory over India in Bengaluru earlier this week, will remain in New Zealand to continue working towards full fitness.

Head coach Gary Stead said that while Williamson was making progress, he wasn't yet ready to return to Test cricket.

“We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit. We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," said Stead.

New Zealand's victory over India in the first Test was their first in the Asian country since 1988 and moved them up to fourth place on the current World Test Championship standings.

India remain in top spot on the standings despite the loss, with their lead on second-placed Australia and third-placed Sri Lanka reduced as a result.

The second Test against India begins on Thursday in Pune.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor