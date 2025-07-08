Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka quells Siegemund to set up semis clash with Anisimova

London, July 8 World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka quelled a strong challenge from Laura Siegemund of Germany and secured a place in the women's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club here on Tuesday.

Sabalenka came back strongly after losing the first set to win the quarterfinal clash 4-6, 6-2,6-4 in nearly three hours. She thus set up a clash with youngster Amanda Anisimova, who secured her place in the last-four stage by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6(9) in their quarterfinal clash.

The spotlight was on the clash between Siegemund and Sabalenka as the former had caused a big upset in the third round.

The 37-year-old Siegemund has already proven her credentials by becoming the oldest first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open era, en route to dismissing Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the third round. She has surrendered no more than six games in any match before the last eight clash with Sabalenka.

On the biggest stage of her career, the German stripped all the pace out of Sabalenka’s strike. But in the end, she could not deny Sabalenka, who came back strongly in the second and third sets to win the match.

"After the first set, I was looking at my box thinking, ‘book the tickets – we’re about to leave this beautiful place’,” said Sabalenka, adding, "She played an incredible tournament.

“She plays such a smart game. She makes everyone work for every point. Whether you’re a big hitter or not, you have to work and run and earn the win. I didn’t want her to see I was annoyed, even if I was a little bit. I didn’t want to give her that energy,” said the World No.1.

On a sunny late Tuesday afternoon on No. 1 Court, No. 13 seed Anisimova established herself in only three minutes at the beginning of Tuesday's quarterfinal, breaking Pavlyuchenkova’s serve with a rocket of a forehand. That trend held up with Anisimova winning six of seven games in less than half an hour. She has now won 28 consecutive matches this year when she’s won the first set.

The 34-year-old Pavlyuchenkova had serving issues throughout the first set, hitting three double faults and going 0-for-6 behind her second serve.

In the second set, Anisimova broke Pavlyuchenkova in the sixth game to lead 4-2. But serving for the match at 5-3, the American was broken for the first time when Pavlyuchenkova converted her third break point.

Pavlyuchenkova saved two match points to level the match at 5-5, then came back from 0-30 down at 6-5 to force the tiebreak. The breaker saw Anisimova saving four set points before she converted her second match point of the tiebreak -- and fourth overall -- with a serve Pavlyuchenkova could not return.

Anisimova finished with 26 winners, 17 more than Pavlyuchenkova. She’s now won all four of her matches against Pavlyuchenkova and is 11-2 on grass for the season, another career best.

The result matched her career-best major berth of six years ago and represents her furthest advancement here.

