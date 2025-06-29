Windies coach Sammy fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Dubai, June 29 West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day of the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Australia in Bridgetown on Thursday, the ICC said.

Sammy was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made'," ICC said said in a statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sammy’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it added.

The sanction relates to comments made by Sammy during a media interaction at the end of Day 2, where he criticised one of the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day’s play.

The criticism of the umpire related to several incidents that occurred throughout the match.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies were thumped by the visiting Australian side by 159 runs after the home side lost all ten wickets in the final session on Day three, while chasing the 301-run target in a game that was filled with twists and turns.

The second Test begins July 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.

