Windies pacer Matthew Forde ruled out of Pakistan ODIs, Johann Layne named replacement

Trinidad, Aug 8 The West Indies have suffered an injury setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Pakistan, with young pacer Matthew Forde sidelined due to injury.

The 22-year-old pacer dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session on Wednesday and will be replaced by uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne in the West Indies squad.

"West Indies Academy pacer Johann Layne will replace Matthew Forde in the squad for the three matches against Pakistan starting on Friday.

Forde dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during Wednesday’s training session," CWI said in a statement.

Layne earned a call-up following his decent performances for West Indies A against South Africa A, with the 21-year-old providing another seam bowling option for the Caribbean side.

Head coach Daren Sammy believes the series holds major significance in the West Indies’ build-up to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” Sammy said.“While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success."

“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup," he added.

The ODI series will be played entirely in Trinidad, with the first match on Friday, followed by games on August 10 and August 12.

West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.Series

Schedule:

1st ODI – August 8, Trinidad

2nd ODI – August 10, Trinidad

3rd ODI – August 12, Trinidad

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor