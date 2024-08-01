"Winning an Olympic medal is the dream of every athlete," Says Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale (Watch Video)

Swapnil Kusale from Kolhapur won a bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics, making the country proud. This remarkable achievement marks India's first-ever Olympic medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions event and the country's third medal in shooting at Paris Olympics Games.

On winning this medal Swapnil Kusale said, "Winning an Olympic medal is the dream of every athlete. I worked hard and achieved this medal. I will work hard for the next Olympics also...Everyone including the Federation and SAI supported the shooters...When our national anthem is played we feel that we have done India proud...Since childhood, my father encouraged me into sports. I got into shooting through the Maharashtra govt's 'Krida Prabodhan' scheme and they supported me a lot..."

#WATCH | After winning bronze medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics, Shooter Swapnil Kusale says, "Winning an Olympic medal is the dream of every athlete. I worked hard and achieved this medal. I will work hard for the next Olympics also...Everyone including the… pic.twitter.com/Qr41Oosu4O — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde Congratulated Kusale on winning the Bronze medal and assured that the state government would assist him. "I congratulate Swapnil Kusale on winning a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. The Maharashtra government will provide all possible assistance to him. He is the pride of the state," Shinde told reporters.