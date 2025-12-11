Winter National Bridge: Sagnik & Sayantan win Match Point Pairs title; Marianne & Anbazhaga top Ashok Ruia Senior Pairs Event

Kolkata, Dec 11 Sayantan Kushari & Sagnik Roy emerged as champions ahead of Joyrup Mullick & Pranab Roy with 45.89 and 28.84 Match Points (MPs) in the Mall Of The Millenium Match Point Pairs Category (Ranking Event) on the concluding day of the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata on Thursday.

Marianne Karmarkar & R Anbazhaga and Rana Roy & Alok Kumar Sadhu bagged the first and second positions after the final round of the Seniors Pairs Event, collecting 101.60 and 100.50 International Match Points (IMPs) respectively.

The other pairs among the top five finishers in the Mall of the Millennium Match Point Pairs were Sandip Dutta & Gopinath Manna (15.48), Bhaskar Sarkar & Sukanta Das (13.09), and KR Venkatraman & Raju Tolani (13.34).

In the Ashok Ruia Senior Pairs event, Paresh C. & Elyas Kheyrolla (46.30), Rajesh Jain & Sarveswar Bhattacharya (46.30), and Priyotosh Sarkar & Asis Tosh (41.30) finished among the top five.

Earlier in the` Board A Match Competition, the quartet of Team Maverick -- Shibnath De Sarkar, Partho Sarathi Mukherjee, Jakub Patreuha, and Aniruddha Bhattacharya -- finished at the top scoring 66 points and were followed by Team Vedic represented by veteran Debasish Ray, Rana Ray, Bhavesh Saha, Pinaki Prasad Khan and Satyabrata Mukherjee and logging just one point less -- 65.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajeshwar Tiwari & Shubham Acharya led the field with 1505.06 Match Points (MPs) and are followed by Sayantan Kushari & Sagnik Roy (1452.87 MPs) at the end of 20 out of the total 25 preliminary rounds of the Mall of the Millennium Match Point Pairs Competition (Ranking Event) of Ashok Ruia Memorial। Winter National Bridge Championship.

Joyrup Mullick & Pranab Roy (1422.34), Bhaskar Sarkar & Sukanta Das (1391.27), and Sandip Dutta & Gopinath Manna (1376.40) comprise the top five at the end of the 20th round in the Mall of the Millennium Match Point Pairs competition.

Out of the sixty pairs playing now, the top 26 competed in the final round that was held along with the Seniors Pairs Event (for 60 years and above) on the concluding day on Thursday.

