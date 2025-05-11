With six world records to her name, Himachal's pride Nidhi Dogra lauds Asmita League for yoga's upliftment

Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 11 : Himachal Pradesh's Nidhi Dogra is ready to showcase her talent in Yogasana at Khelo India Youth Games 2025 (KIYG). She is the only player to represent HP in Yogasana at the KIYG. Nidhi has been playing in the Khelo Asmita League for the last two years and has created six world records, and now she wants to have a big haul in KIYG 2025.

Nidhi Dogra trains at the Karm Yogshala Yogasan Sports Coaching Centre and has won medals for her school at the national level, first to do so from HP. Her father is a Yogasana teacher and she has learnt it from him, as per a press release from SAI Media.

When asked why she chose Yogasana, she said: "My father is a teacher in a government school, and I got into the sport seeing him teaching it to his students. Even today, I am trained by him, and I credit him with everything I have achieved so far. This January, I won a bronze in the SJFI Artistic event, and on the basis of that, I qualified for the KIYG."

The Khelo Asmita League is to encourage women's participation in sports. Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Sports Federations work in tandem to facilitate women's participation across various age groups. SAI and Khelo India also help with expenses, fully or partly. It was the Central Sports Ministry which started the league to empower women and consequently their family.

The Asmita league was kicked off in 2021 to encourage women's participation in sports as well as to unearth new talents from all over the country. Last year, 163 leagues were organised across 12 sporting events, and more than 17,000 athletes participated.

Talking about her Asmita League experience, Nidhi said: "I have gained a lot of experience from playing in the Asmita league. I have been participating in it for the last two years. In the last Asmita League, I missed out on a medal because of bad health. Now I am participating in the KIYG for the first time. Being part of the Khelo India scheme, I have been given a coach and all travel expenses by the state government."

The 16-year-old Nidhi has won the gold medal in the 2020 International Yoga Olympic Games besides being the world champion in the Artistic Yoga in 2021. She has won three bronze medals in the national Yogasan competition. She has also been the best yoga player in Himachal Pradesh.

In the Asmita Khelo India, Nidhi has made six world records in the following events: Pranav Asan (47.25 minutes), Legs up the wall pose (50 minutes), head stand (1.36 minutes), maximum yogasan forms (118 in 03.24 minutes), chakrasan (27 minutes) and scorpion position (hit three targets with feet in 47 seconds).

On her achievement, Nidhi said: "These are big achievements. They encourage me to get better and better and to work harder and harder. KYIG is a big opportunity for me."

Nidhi Dogra is a class 12th student and hails from Chauri Khiyad in the district Hamirpur. She studies at the Super Magnate Senior Secondary School. When asked about her next target, she said: "I was practising at home for four to five hours every day before coming here. My target is to win a medal for Himachal. In these games, nobody has represented or won any medals for Himachal in KIYG. I am fortunate to be here, and my dream is to win a medal."

