Women wrestlers sexual harassment case: Court summons main witness for recording her statement

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a summon to the witness/victim for recording of evidence (Examination), who was also the main participant in the women's wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia issued a summons to witness for examination on November 14.

She is also one of the complainants in the matter.

The court noted that the witness/victim, who was summoned earlier, has not turned up for the evidence as she is out of India for a wrestling championship for two months.

Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan submitted that this witness should not be summoned as she is the author of the FIR.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appeared for Delhi police and submitted that it is the prosecution to produce the witness.

Two victims have engaged a new counsel to represent them. A newly engaged advocate appeared before the court and filed his vakalatnama.

Delhi police on October 19 dropped one Witness coach Jagbeer Singh.

Meanwhile, the court has granted permission to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to renew his passport for one year.

The accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had moved an application seeking NOC for making his passport. Earlier he was issued a diplomatic passport as he was an MP.

Now he has filed an application for a new passport.

