Women’s Asia Cup: Credit to Richa, because of her we reached the total, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Dambulla, July 21 After India got another comfortable victory in 2024 Women’s Asia Cup, with a big 78-run win over UAE, captain Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praise on Richa Ghosh, saying she batted beautifully and credited her for being a major force in their match-winning fifth wicket stand.

At the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon, India were in early trouble after losing three wickets in power-play. But Harmanpreet and Richa added 75 runs off 45 balls for the fifth wicket, as India made 201/5, the first time they posted a score above 200 in women’s T20Is.

While Harmanpreet hit her 12th T20I fifty through a knock of 66 off 47 balls, laced with seven fours and a six, Richa applied perfect finishing touches with a whirlwind 64 not out off 29 balls, also her first half-century in the format at a strike-rate of 220.68, which included 12 fours and a six.

“I am absolutely fine (on going off the field during the second innings). It was a great feeling especially when Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) and I were batting. We were looking to run hard rather than playing risky shots.”

“When Richa came I told her to keep watching the ball, see how the wicket is behaving and she batted beautifully. Today also we lost early wickets but we kept ourselves ready. My role was to stay on the pitch and keep rotating the strike. Whenever loose balls come, convert them to the boundary.”

“We had a good partnership especially with Richa. Credit goes to her, because of her we reached the total (above 200). That (171 not out against Australia in 2017) was a special innings for me. Was a great memory. Really happy that innings came from me. It always gave me positive vibes,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

Richa’s unbeaten 64 is now the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in women’s T20Is, as well as in the history of Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which fetched her Player of the Match award.

“Really happy, whenever I am playing with Harry (Harmanpreet) di, she tells me how the ball is coming on and how to play the shots. Whenever I get the opportunity, I want to back myself. I want to just deliver what I know and what I'm practicing. The first four from a cover drive was my favourite.”

UAE were far away from chasing 201 as they ended up making 123/7. But they had positives in captain Esha Oza and Kavisha Egodage hitting 36 and 40 not out respectively in a decent batting performance after their defeat to Nepal on Friday.

“It was a great experience. Lots of learnings. How to build an innings, that is something we saw first hand, and how to finish games. This is what we need to work on. We were never satisfied when playing such a big team.”

“We need to make sure we need to take 10 wickets and not three. We put up a better score against a better side (in the next game). We have one more game, and want to take the learnings to that game,” concluded Esha.

