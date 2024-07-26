Women’s Asia Cup: Smriti's 55* helps India thrash Bangladesh, reach ninth final

Dambulla, July 26 Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 55 as India stormed into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup for the ninth time with a resounding 10-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The dominant victory’s tone was set by Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav taking three wickets each as Bangladesh were restricted to just 80/8. Smriti and Shafali Verma (26 not out) wrapped up India’s chase in 11 overs to maintain the side’s unbeaten streak in the competition.

Chasing a modest 81, Smriti began with a glorious drive for four off Marufa Akter, while Shafali got off the mark with a four swept over backward square-leg off Nahida Akter. Smriti sliced Marufa off the backfoot behind point for four, followed by Shafali slog-sweeping from outside off-stump to take another boundary.

Smriti then pulled Jahanara Alam for a six, followed by sweeping Nahida for four and making room to loft the spinner elegantly for another boundary. Despite two boundary-less overs, India managed to get their second successive 50-run opening stand.

A harmless short ball from Jahanara was pulled away nicely by Smriti for four, followed by creating room to loft Rabeya Khan in the gap through cover for another boundary and surviving a caught dismissal at 35 off Jahanara due to the delivery being a no-ball. Bangladesh could have got a wicket in the ninth over if Nahida hadn’t dropped Shafali’s catch at long-on.

Smriti slow-swept Nahida for four to bisect deep square-leg and deep mid-wicket to perfection. She then reached her fifty in 38 balls with a delicate dab through the vacant short third man and finished off India’s thumping win in style with a lofted four past cover.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 80/8 (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3-10, Radha Yadav 3-14) lost to India 83/0 in 11 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55 not out, Shafali Verma 26 not out) by ten wickets

