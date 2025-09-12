Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 trophy tour celebrates ‘spirit of cricket’ in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Sep 12 The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour completed its Visakhapatnam leg, celebrating the spirit of women’s cricket and building anticipation for the upcoming global event.

The tour began on September 7 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, one of the five venues for the World Cup, where senior Andhra Cricket Association officials - including Secretary Sana Sathish Babu and Joint Secretary Boyalla Vijay Kumar - welcomed the iconic trophy.

The event brought together 70 women cricketers from the state, offering a moment of inspiration for the next generation. The event also featured media interactions and photo opportunities for attendees. In a special highlight, 12 groundswomen from the stadium posed with the trophy and enjoyed a close glimpse of it.

The trophy was showcased at some of Visakhapatnam’s most iconic landmarks during its six-day tour, including the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam Port, Old Town, VMRDA Park, Jagadamba Junction and RK Beach. A standout moment was its visit to the Glass Bridge at Kailasagiri - India’s longest glass skywalk.

The Trophy Tour also visited local schools, including Timpany School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sri Basara Leads International School, engaging young fans and generating excitement for the tournament.

Through a series of activations at iconic venues and engaging media interactions, the tour is currently visiting cities across India and Sri Lanka, bringing fans closer to the coveted silverware ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament.

Visakhapatnam is set to host five matches of the tournament: India vs South Africa (October 9), India vs Australia (October 12), South Africa vs Bangladesh (October 13), Australia vs Bangladesh (October 16) and England vs New Zealand (October 26).

General ticket sales for fans worldwide have already begun, starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) - the lowest ever for any ICC global event. The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor