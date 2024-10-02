Women’s T20 landscape undergone a lot of change: Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Oct 2 With the ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup set to commence on October 3 in the UAE, former India captain Mithali Raj said the tournament’s landscape has undergone huge change in the last few years.

The first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup at a neutral venue will see India reviving its quest to win its maiden trophy. “The Women’s T20 landscape has undergone a lot of change over the years and the growing interest among fans is palpable. This tournament isn’t just about crowning champions—it’s about celebrating the hard work, dedication, and journey of women cricketers globally.”

"I have seen from close quarters how the players have worked hard on their skills in this format and am excited to get close to the action and share my perspective and some interesting stories," said Mithali in a statement issued by the International Cricket Council.

Mithali will be a part of the commentary team for the tournament alongside previous T20 World Cup winners Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Stacy Ann King, Lydia Greenway, and Carlos Brathwaite.

Anjum Chopra, Katey Martin, Sana Mir, WV Raman, Natalie Germanos, Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Nasser Hussain, Alison Mitchell, and Mpumelelo Mbangwa complete rest of the broadcasting line-up.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is another monumental step forward for the game. It's incredible to see the rapid growth of women's cricket, not just in terms of skill and athleticism, but in how it’s being embraced globally.”

"The record-breaking increase in prize money now has the women earning the same as the men for match wins and finishing positions, a testament to the sport’s rising stature. I can't wait to see the world’s best players battle it out on this huge stage, and I'm thrilled to be part of the commentary team for this historic tournament," said Mel.

India are in Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, 2009 champions England, South Africa, 2016 winners West Indies, and Scotland.

"The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a historic event for so many reasons. We’re seeing elite athletes at the peak of their powers, and with the increased prize pool, it’s clear the game is being given the platform and respect it deserves.

"The skills on display are going to be breathtaking, and I think we’ll witness some truly unforgettable moments that will push the boundaries of what’s possible in women’s cricket. I can’t wait to call the action from the commentary box and be a part of this amazing tournament," added Lydia.

Top two teams from each group will enter the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively, followed by the final at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. A reserve day has been allocated for both the semi-finals and the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor