Women's World Cup: Devine, Halliday, and bowlers script New Zealand's 100-run win over Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 10 A gritty batting display from Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday, followed by a clinical bowling effort, powered New Zealand to a commanding 100-run victory over Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash at Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday. The win marked New Zealand’s first triumph of the tournament, lifting them to fifth on the points table.

After opting to bat first on a sluggish surface, New Zealand posted 227/9 in their 50 overs, thanks to a fighting 112-run stand for the fourth wicket between Devine and Halliday. Coming together after a shaky start at 35/3, the pair rebuilt the innings with composure and precision.

Halliday top-scored with a fluent 69 off 104 balls, while skipper Devine anchored the innings with 63 off 85 deliveries, her second successive fifty of the tournament.

Earlier, Suzie Bates provided a steady start before a mix-up saw her run out for 29, while Georgia Plimmer (4) and Amelia Kerr (1) fell cheaply as Bangladesh took control early. But Devine and Halliday’s partnership steadied the White Ferns before both departed, trying to accelerate. Late contributions from Maddy Green (25), Isabella Gaze (12), Lea Tahuhu (12), and Eden Carson (4) lifted the total past 220.

Bangladesh’s bowlers impressed in patches, led by young leg-spinner Rabeya Khan, who starred with 3-30 in her 10 overs. She was supported by Marufa Akter (1-58), Nahida Akter (1-36), Nishita Akter Nishi (1-47), and Fahima Khatun (1-37), though the pacers leaked runs at the back end.

In reply, Bangladesh’s batting faltered under relentless pressure from the New Zealand bowlers. Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr struck early, reducing Bangladesh to 26/3 inside the powerplay. Fahima Khatun fought with a valiant 34, while Rabeya Khan (25) and Nahida Akter (17) were the only others to reach double figures as Bangladesh folded for 127 in 39.5 overs.

Jess Kerr was outstanding with 3-21 in 8 overs, while Lea Tahuhu, celebrating her 100th ODI, matched her with 3-22 in 6 overs. Mair made an impressive return with 2-20, and spinners Amelia Kerr (1-23) and Eden Carson (1-13) wrapped up the tail, sealing a comprehensive win in the 40th over.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 227/9 in 50 overs (Brooke Halliday 69, Sophie Devine 63; Rabeya Khan 3-30, Nahida Akter 1-36) beat Bangladesh 127 all out in 39.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 34, Rabeya Khan 25; Jess Kerr 3-21, Lea Tahuhu 3-22) by 100 runs

--IANS

