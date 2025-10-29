Women’s World Cup: South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt equals Mithali Raj’s record for most 50+ scores

Guwahati, Oct 29 South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt added yet another feather to her already illustrious cap as she equalled former India captain Mithali Raj’s record of scoring the most 50+ totals at the Women’s World Cup.

Raj, who marked the 2022 edition of the ODI World Cup as her swansong, finished her career with 13 scores of 50-plus in the 50-over World Cup. Wolvaardt, who was inching close to setting a new benchmark, has now equalled the tally by bringing up her 13th 50+ score during the team’s semifinal clash against England here at Barsapara Stadium.

The 26-year-old notched up three half-centuries in the ongoing 2025 Women’s World Cup group stages and brought up her fourth 50+ score this season in the ongoing knockout game against England on Wednesday.

The Protea batter is now on top of the elite list alongside Raj, with Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards taking the following two spots with 12 and 11 scores of 50+ to their name.

Speaking of the game, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits walked out to open the innings and took the opposition bowlers by surprise with their strokeplay. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side struggled to get the first breakthrough as the duo went on to form a massive 116-run partnership.

However, Sophie Ecclestone returned in style as she picked up two wickets inside just four deliveries to add major dents to the opposition’s batting lineup. With Brits and Anneke Bosch back in the hut in the 23rd over, skipper Sciver-Brunt got her side another breakthrough with Sune Luus’ wicket in the 26th over.

Wolvaardt continued to anchor the innings from one end as South Africa reach 192/4 in 37 overs at the time of filing this report.

