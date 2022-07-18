World Athletics C'ship: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blazes to victory in women's Track & Field 100m final

In one of the most anticipated events of the World Athletics Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory to claim 100m gold in Oregon in a new championships record.

The reigning World Champion lead home a Jamaican podium sweep, as Shericka Jackson claimed silver and Elaine Thompson-Herah settled for bronze.

Fraser-Pryce has been in superb form this season, having posted the fastest time of the year. However, she faced challenges from her Jamaican teammate Thompson-Herah, who won the 100 and 200m races at Tokyo 2020 after doing the same at Rio 2016.

And a new competition has emerged from within the Jamaican levels, with Jackson winning both the 100m and 200m at June's Jamaican trials, including setting the third-fastest time in history in the longer event.

However, Fraser-Pryce once again proved her class in a stacked field that also included Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who completed at the fourth place as she equalled her national record, and home favourites Aleia Hobbs and Melissa Jefferson.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce registered 10.67 three times this season, including in this all-important World Athletics Championships final.

