World Championship of Legends 2025 season leaves lasting impression with high-octane cricket

Birmingham, Aug 2 The 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has proven that it’s far more than just social media noise or nostalgic exhibition cricket - it's a full-throttle spectacle that’s left a lasting impact on fans and players alike.

Over the past two weeks, WCL has dominated headlines - from trending hashtags and viral clips to heated debates on news channels and even urgent discussions at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters. Yet, behind the buzz lies a tournament that has delivered genuine, high-octane cricketing action.

What sets WCL apart is the intensity and level of competition. This isn’t just a gathering of retired legends; it’s a star-studded league featuring active franchise players still capable of producing world-class performances. Big names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Chris Lynn, Wayne Parnell and D’Arcy Short lit up the stage while AB de Villiers - still electric as ever - wowed crowds with his fielding, explosive batting and match-winning presence.

From breathtaking last-ball thrillers to a rare bowl-out after 18 years and an incredible comeback by the India Champions to seal a knockout spot, the 2025 season was loaded with drama and highlights. The semi-finals delivered edge-of-the-seat excitement, and now, as South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions face off in the grand finale, the WCL has already stamped its place as a legitimate cricketing product.

Visionary tournament founder Harshit Tomar has bigger plans ahead - even expressing hopes of bringing MS Dhoni on board in future editions.

For fans still wondering whether WCL was just hype or the real deal - this season has made it clear: WCL 2025 has been a blockbuster cricketing event that combined nostalgia with elite performance, and it's here to stay.

