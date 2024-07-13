World Championship of Legends' final: India, Pakistan set for epic clash

Birmingham, July 13 Indian Champions will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

This isn’t just a cricket match; it’s a colossal contest of skill, passion, and history. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is legendary, with memorable clashes that have enthralled fans for decades.

From the nerve-wracking encounters in the 2007 T20 World Cup to the dramatic games in the 2011 and 2019 ODI World Cups, these two teams have given cricket lovers countless moments to cherish.

The Indian team, featuring icons like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, brings a blend of experience and aggressive flair. Their lineup, bolstered by the dynamic Robin Uthappa, promises a spectacle of high-octane cricket.

On the other hand, the Pakistan side boasts legends such as Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi & Shoaib Malik who are known for their match-winning abilities and will be eager to showcase their prowess.

Throughout the tournament, fans have been treated to thrilling performances, The final is expected to be a fitting climax to what has been an exhilarating series of games.

As the cricketing world gears up for this epic showdown, fans on both sides of the border and around the globe are in for a night of unforgettable cricketing action.

The match begins at 9 PM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on Star Sports, with streaming available on Fan Code.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor