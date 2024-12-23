World Chess Championship 2025 Schedule Announced, Gukesh to Face Viswanathan Anand and Carlsen

Gukesh Dommaraju has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in India after the 18-year-old became the youngest World Chess Champion in Singapore. The Indian Grandmaster triumphed over defending champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship, securing his place as the second Indian to win the prestigious title. Viswanathan Anand, one of Gukesh’s idols, is the only other Indian to have achieved this feat, having won the World Championship five times.

Gukesh earned his spot in the World Chess Championship by winning the Candidates Tournament, setting up a showdown with Ding Liren. The match went down to the crucial fourteenth game, where it seemed Liren might force a tiebreaker. However, a critical blunder by the Chinese Grandmaster on the 55th move led to his resignation, handing Gukesh a historic victory.

After clinching the World Chess Championship, Gukesh has returned to India and is reportedly taking a break. He has opted to skip the year-ending FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship but plans to return to competitive action next year. Gukesh is set to face chess legend Viswanathan Anand, as well as world number one Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi, in a series of upcoming matches.

Upcoming Tournaments for D. Gukesh

Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2025 (January 17-February 2)

Gukesh will begin his 2025 campaign at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. The tournament will feature top players like Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, and Fabiano Caruana. Gukesh, who placed second last year, aims for the top spot.

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 - Germany Leg (February 7-14)

Gukesh is set to compete in the Germany leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025, where he will face Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen. Other notable players include Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, and Alireza Firouzja.