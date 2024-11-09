World Cup in India will make Kho Kho more popular: Maharashtra's Priyanka Ingle

New Delhi [India], November 9 : The Kho Kho World Cup is set to take place in India in January next year. This is the first time that the Kho Kho World Cup is happening. The players and whosoever are related to the sport believe that the global event will play a massive role in providing more popularity to the game.

India player Priyanka Ingle, who hails from Pune, shared her journey and acknowledged how the game has helped her in different ways.

"I come from Pune, Maharashtra. I stay with my parents and a younger brother. My parents are farmers. I started playing Kho Kho when I was in class V and have been playing the sport for the last 15 years. I used to see the girls in my school practice with my coach and from there on I got the inspiration to take up the sport," she said.

Priyanka who plays as an all-rounder has been a phenomenal player since childhood.

"I played my first Nationals in Standard VII and till now, I have played 23 Nationals. I was awarded with Ila award when I was in Standard VIII during the Sub-junior Nationals. The Ila award is given to the best girl player in the sub-junior national Kho-Kho competition," she said, according to a release.

"In 2022 Senior Nationals, I was awarded the Rani Laxmi Bai award. I also represented India in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship 2022-23, Assam, India where we won the gold," she added.

The India player had her own struggles in the initial stage of her career but it was Maharashtra Kho Kho Association who made sure that the very talented Igle continued to play the sport and made it to the highest level.

"Initially, I faced a bit of a challenge but my sir made my parents understand that I had the talent and can really do well in the sport," Priyanka said while thanking her coach for the support.

Priyanka has completed her M.Com and now works in the Income Tax Department in Mumbai. The Maharashtra player is all excited to don India's jersey in the mega event.

"See, the World Cup that is happening in India is going to play a massive role in making the sport more popular. There are 25 countries that are participating. It's going to give us huge exposure. We will have more players coming up after this mega event," she said.

Fitness is a major aspect for any athlete and Priyanka is no different. She has a fixed routine and follows it quite religiously.

"When we don't have the tournament, we work out in the gym. During the tournament, we have our fitness sessions in the morning and ground practices in the evening."

"I really want to thank all the members of the KKFI and MYAS for supporting us and helping the sport move forward. They have been doing a great job," she concluded.

