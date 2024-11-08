World Pickleball Championship to kick off in Mumbai on Nov 12

New Delhi [India], November 8 : The World Pickleball Championship (WPC), powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), is making its debut in India, with over 55 elite international athletes from 17 countries set to compete.

Hosted at the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) from November 12 to 17, the tournament has already registered over 400 participants and promises to be a historic event for India's sports landscape.

Fans across India will witness top athletes from nations such as the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada as they compete for the prestigious WPC title.

Leading the international lineup are renowned players like Australia's Danni Elle, George Wall, Nicole Shoeman, and Jason Taylor; Indonesia's Ari Adleyaa and Dwi Mahendra; Thailand's Poom and Max; Poland's Bartosz and Karolina; and Korea's Mihae and Eungkwon, among others. Their participation is set to raise the standard for competitive pickleball in the region and inspire a new generation of enthusiasts, a release said.

For the first time, Indian viewers can catch live telecasts of pro-level matches in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals on Doordarshan, scheduled for November 15, 16, and 17. The excitement will unfold across categories, including Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Doubles, and Women's Doubles, with participants spanning age groups from under 14 to over 60.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), expressed his enthusiasm about the event. "This year's World Pickleball Championship is not just a tournament; it's India's entry into the global pickleball stage. Welcoming over 55 international athletes to Mumbai is an honour and a tremendous step in inspiring a new generation of Indian pickleball players. Our collaboration with Doordarshan ensures this historic event reaches fans nationwide, allowing them to experience the thrill of pickleball in real-time," he said according to the release.

