World Pickleball League launches 'WPBL on Tour'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : The World Pickleball League (WPBL) today announced the launch of 'WPBL On Tour' today - a series of off-season events including a unique multi-city tournament bringing together the League and its franchises in a shared vision to grow the sport across the country.

This off-season initiative of franchise-led tournaments and events aims to expand the community engagement of India's fastest-growing sport, as evidenced by the resounding success of Season 1 of WPBL.

WPBL on Tour will be held in the six franchise cities over a span of four months with 20+ days of on-ground engagement. Each WPBL franchise will play host to a city-based tournament in their home territory, which shall see the League assist with strategic, marketing, and financial support. The World Pickleball League will enable the franchise to organise tournaments that will be open to local pickleball players and enthusiasts, and offer an unparalleled opportunity to them to compete under the banner of their city's team. They will also have a chance to experience the high-octane and inclusive energy of WPBL first-hand.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-founder & CEO, World Pickleball League, said as quoted by WPBL press release, "From day one, our vision for WPBL has been to unlock maximum value for our franchises, players, partners and all our stakeholders keeping fan engagement at the heart of all initiatives. We were extremely humbled witnessing the success of season 1, especially the interest shown by fans and partners, encouraging us for more Pickleball action. 'WPBL On Tour' is our way of empowering our franchises to grow their local presence, build loyal communities, and embed pickleball into the cultural fabric of their cities with a year-round engagement. Along with this six-city tournament, WPBL will soon announce innovative and pioneering activations, programs and partnerships that will further elevate the game in India."

WPBL On Tour Schedule:

Chennai Super Champs - August 6-10, Chennai

Hyderabad Superstars - August 19-24, Hyderabad

Dilli Dillwale - August 29-31, New Delhi

Bengaluru Jawans - October 8-10, Bengaluru

Pune United - October 29-November 2, Pune

Mumbai Pickle Power - November 5-9, Mumbai

With WPBL On Tour, WPBL is thus aiming to set a new benchmark for how leagues can harness meaningful connections with fans and communities throughout the year - a first for any Indian professional league to develop a 360° sporting ecosystem beyond the primary tournament window.

Registration details and other information for each tournament will be announced by the WPBL and the respective franchise on their social media handles in due course.

With Season 2 of the World Pickleball League set to unfold between January 24 - February 8, 2026, WPBL On Tour serves as the perfect build-up to India's biggest sportainment spectacle.

