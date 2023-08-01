World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Chengdu (China), Aug 1 Indian shooters continued to shine bright in the 31st FISU World University Games winning a gold and bronze medal on the fourth day of competition on Tuesday.

The Indian Women's 50m Rifle 3-Position Team bagged the gold medal on Tuesday with a brilliant performance to claim the gold medal overcoming challenges from China. The men's 10m Air Pistol team of Arjun Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain bagged the bronze medal.

The Indian women's team of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra tallied an aggregate score of 3527 points with 194 inner 10s. China took the silver medal with a score of 3523 (173x) and the Czech Republic took bronze with 3501 with 164 inner 10s.

Sift Kaur led the scoring for India with a score of 1180 (66x) with Ashi Chouksey contributing 1174 (67x) and Manini Kaushik scoring 1173 (61x).

All three Indian women shooters have also made it to the eight-shooter final, with Sift Kaur finishing second with 1180 points in the 50m Rifle 3-Position Qualifying event while Ashi was placed fifth with 1174 and Manini seventh with a total of 1173. The final will be held later in the evening.

In the 10m Air Pistol Team competition, the Indian team comprising VArun Tomar, Arjun Singh Chema and Anmol Jain finished third with 1730 points and 57 inner 10s score. They finished behind South Korea and China tied for the top spot with 1742 points, but the Koreans had 67 hits to the inner 10 to 61 by the Chinese, thus giving the Koreans the gold.

--IANS

