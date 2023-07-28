World University Games: Indian women's compound archery team beats China to reach final

Chengdu (China), July 28 Indian women's compound archery team defeated hosts China to reach the final at the FISU World University Games, here on Friday.

Indian team consisting of Purvasha Sudhir Shende, Pragati and Avnit Kaur registered a 229-224 win over the Chinese team to set a final date with South Korea. The semifinal win assured India at least a silver medal.

However, the men's compound team of Aman Saini, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Rishabh Yadav suffered a narrow 227-228 loss at the hands of China in the semifinal.

The men's team will now take on South Korea in the bronze medal play-off.

In the men's individual event, Saini got the better of compatriot Rishabh by a narrow margin of 147-146 in the quarterfinal. He will next take on fellow countryman Sangampreet, who defeated Frenchman Cadronet Nathanin 148-142, in the semifinal.

In the women's individual, Avneet defeated Pragati 145-144 to enter the semifinal, where she will be up against Cho Sua of Korea.

