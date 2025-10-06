WPBL On Tour on-boards leading brands to host 50-plus pickleball events across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : The World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Monday announced the expansion of its flagship initiative, WPBL On Tour, delivering more than 50 pickleball events across India over the next four months.

Teaming up with four dynamic partners - KheloMore, Panda Plays Pickle x Swiggy Scenes, FerroHub Sports, and Sisters-In-Sweat, the League will host numerous camps, tournaments, and social gatherings that will transform how India experiences the sport, as per a press release.

The events have been designed to nurture beginners and emerging players through starter camps and tournaments, blending competition with community and culture.

Gaurav Natekar, WPBL Founder and CEO said, "From the very beginning, our vision with WPBL On Tour has been to ensure that our franchises and communities truly benefit. Through 57 events with our partners leading up to Season 2, we are creating meaningful engagement for communities and delivering long-term value to our franchises. By building opportunities around these events, we are not only strengthening the League but also helping grow the sport, inspiring more people to step onto the court, and encouraging healthier, fitter lifestyles."

KheloMore leads the charge with 14 events designed to nurture beginners and emerging players through starter camps and tournaments. Panda Plays Pickle x Swiggy Scenes bring their flair for social formats, curating 10 high-energy events.

FerroHub Sports adds its own flavour with three community-driven gatherings in Bengaluru, tapping into the city's growing love for the game. And Sisters-In-Sweat stepping in with 24 women-first events, the calendar gains even more depth and variety, ensuring every player, right from casual enthusiast to aspiring pro, finds a place on court.

Apart from the six franchise-led city tournaments, WPBL On Tour now features a diverse calendar of grassroots starter camps, lifestyle-led shuffle showdowns, community gatherings, and women-focused programs, reinforcing WPBL's commitment to year-round engagement, franchise integration, and ecosystem development.

With Season 2 of WPBL scheduled for January 2026, WPBL On Tour provides the foundation for long-term growth, positioning pickleball as India's fastest-growing sport and a compelling platform for brand partnerships.

