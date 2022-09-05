WPGT: Hitaashee, Pranavi and Sneha ready for another battle

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Hitaashee Bakshi will look forward to carrying her form into the 12th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour starting from September 6 at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.

Hitaashee won her third title of the season edging past Hero Order of Merit leader Pranavi Urs and local girl Sneha Singh at the same venue and will tee off in the first 2-ball at 9 am alongside Khushi Khanijau in the Rs. 9 lakh event, which also sees six amateurs playing with the professionals.

Many of the top Indian stars continue to play on the Ladies European Tour. As many as six of India's leading stars are in Europe, led by Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi. That the local Hero WPGT has schooled many of the youngsters, who are now playing at a much higher level, is a sure sign of the growth of women's professional golf in India.

With India due to host the Ladies European Tour's Qualifying Stage 1 event soon, there will be many more girls who will try to jump to a higher platform, leaving the domestic space for youngsters to come in and fill.

This week too, Hitaashee, Pranavi and Sneha are likely to be engaged in the battle for honours. Besides them, Hitaashee's sister Jahanvi, who is hungry for a title, as also Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Shweta Mansingh and Suchitra Ramesh, who played in a few events in Europe on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, are strong contenders.

