WPGT: Seher Atwal wins first title of the season

Bengaluru, July 22 Seher Atwal kept her nerves in control for a winning birdie on the 18th to win her first title of the season in the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2022 here on Friday. Seher was runner-up in her last two starts.

A dramatic battle unfolded on the final day at the Prestige Golfshire with no less than four contenders for the title. Seher (72) lost her overnight lead early on the front nine and Sneha Singh led at the turn with a 2-under 34 front nine.

Then Nayanika Sanga (70) made a charge to set the clubhouse target. For Neha Tripathi, the putts would not fall. She ended with a par on 18th and an even par 72, though a birdie on the last hole would have forced a play-off with Seher, whose last 10 holes with three birdies and no bogeys clinched the issue.

Nayanika Sanga, a Gurgaon golfer, turned in a fine performance finishing with 2-under 70. She ended one short of Seher and was in a tie for second with Neha Tripathi (72).

Seher started the final day one shot ahead of Neha, but dropped three shots on the first, third and sixth while Neha had just one bogey on fifth. At that point Neha was one shot ahead of Seher. Neha birdied the eighth.

The battle became intense as Seher birdied the ninth and Neha bogeyed it for a two-shot swing that brought them level, but both were two shots behind the third player in the final group, Sneha Singh. Sneha played a superb front nine of 2-under 34 with four birdies and two bogeys.

Seher birdied the 11th to go ahead, Neha pulled level with a birdie on 12th and the duo was level till they came to the 18th. Seher pulled off a birdie, while Neha missed out.

Meanwhile, Nayanika who was playing one group ahead of the lead group, started the day three shots behind Seher. She birdied the 10th and 13th and finished 15 minutes ahead of the leaders with another birdie on 18th to set the clubhouse target at 3-under 213.

When Seher and Neha came to the 18th, they were at 3-under and tied with Nayanika, who had finished. The prospect of a three-way play-off loomed large. Seher ended that with a birdie, while Neha managed only par. That gave Seher a well-deserved win, while Neha and Nayanika were tied for second. Sneha had been pushed to fourth.

